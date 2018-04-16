Image caption Bristol City Council said it has listened to feedback by offering some provision to 13-year-olds

Youth services in Bristol are being cut by 30%, with less money going towards activities for 8-11 year olds.

Bristol City Council said it would focus on supporting vulnerable young people drawn into anti-social behaviour and crime in deprived areas.

Labour cabinet member Helen Godwin said: "If we could, we would be funding from eight-year-olds upwards."

Some observers say children need support to curb obesity and develop their social skills and aspirations.

"Despite reductions in funding as a result of cuts in central government support we have developed a new service that will see around £3m per year invested in supporting those who need it most," Ms Godwin said.

'Long-term effects'

The contract was previously run by Bristol Youth Links but it has now been taken over by Creative Youth Network in a £9m deal.

Youth groups in the city say they are worried about the long-term effects.

George, a volunteer at the Creative Youth Network, said: "We won't be able to support them in that transitioning period between primary school and secondary school.

"That's when they're pretty likely to change social groups and are more likely to get into crime."

Lee Williams, chief executive of the charity Young Bristol, said: "Statistics show that young people are obese, inactive, disengaging.

Lost funding

"They're spending more money on electronic games and if we can't get them at a tender young age then it's very difficult to change minds at a later age."

Young Bristol lost its council funding in 2012 and has since relied on corporate sponsors, lottery funding and fundraising activities to keep it running.

Mr Williams said: "There should be statutory provision for all local authorities to provide youth provision for young people.

"Young people are our next generation. If we disengage them at an early age then we stand a very challenging time going forward and the problems we face now are only going to get worse."

The Conservative opposition group at Bristol City Council has been approached for a comment.

Bristol City Council has said it had initially only planned to offer services to 13-year-olds and upwards, but it was now offering limited provision for 11-year-olds after listening to feedback.