Image copyright Stephenson family/Facebook Image caption The Stephensons - Maryanne, Adam, Sheralyn and Bryan - were all killed in the crash

Tributes have been paid to four members of a British family killed in a car crash in Florida.

The Stephensons - Adam, 30, Maryanne, 29, Bryan 66, and Sheralyn, 56, all from Bristol - died in the crash between their sedan and a pick-up truck near the city of Titusville on Monday.

They were returning to their rental home after visiting the nearby Kennedy Space Centre.

Bryan Stephenson's brother, John, said the family was "devastated".

'Sorely missed'

He added: "We are devastated at the loss of the four family members Bryan, Sherry, Adam and Maryanne, in such tragic circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with our nephew Sean, wife Sarah and their family, and getting them home as soon as possible so we can love and support them through this very difficult time."

Image caption Police said Adam Stephenson drove the rented vehicle into the path of a pick-up truck

Bryan Stephenson's employers, Emery Brothers building contractors in Bath, said staff were "deeply shocked and saddened" by the news.

"Bryan was a valued member of our team and a friend to many of us, he will be sorely missed," a statement added.

Titusville Police Department said a preliminary investigation found Adam Stephenson drove the rented vehicle into the path of the truck on the SR 405 at the junction with Sisson Road.

It found GPS in the vehicle was instructing a "U-turn" at an intersection "most likely because of an earlier crash with road blockage".

Police said Adam Stephenson's brother was also on holiday with the family but had not travelled to the space centre.