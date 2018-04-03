Four Britons killed in Florida car crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the SR 405 at the junction with Sisson Road

Four members of a British family have been killed in a car crash as they returned from the Kennedy Space Centre, police in Florida have said.

The 30-year-old driver and three passengers died in the crash on Monday, Titusville Police Department said.

Adam Stephenson, Maryanne Stephenson, 29, Brian Stephenson, 66, and Sheralyn Stephenson, 56, all from Bristol, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they were driving back to their rental home.

A spokesman said a preliminary investigation found Mr Stephenson drove the rented vehicle into the path of a pick-up truck on the SR 405 at the junction with Sisson Road.

They added that GPS in the vehicle was instructing a "U-turn" at an intersection "most likely because of an earlier crash with road blockage".

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of four British people who have died in Florida.

"Our thoughts are with them at this deeply difficult time."