A police officer allegedly tried to prevent his daughter from being prosecuted for driving while talking to him on a mobile phone.

The Avon and Somerset Police officer, known as "PC B", is said to have urged volunteer officers to drop the case after the incident last October.

He is alleged to have repeatedly told the special constables to leave the matter to him.

The officer faces a three-day gross misconduct hearing next week.

The woman handed her mobile phone to two special constables who had pulled her over at about 01:00 GMT on 28 October, and PC B allegedly told them she had only been driving for a couple of months and could lose her licence.

He repeatedly told them they should leave the matter to him and he would talk to her at home, it is alleged.

'Silly mistake'

Documents released ahead of the hearing say he told the special constables it was "just a silly mistake", and that he continually questioned the account of one of them.

The papers claim that PC B "deliberately sought to place pressure on the special constables to take no action against his daughter".

"In the alternative, it is alleged that regardless of PC B's intentions, he caused or permitted the special constables to feel pressured."

Driving whilst using a mobile phone can lead to a six point penalty and a £200 fine, and newly qualified drivers can lose their licence.

The misconduct hearing will take place on 4 April.