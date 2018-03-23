Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Lisa Winn died of multiple stab wounds in February 2015

Two police officers were found guilty of misconduct over the way they dealt with allegations of assault on a woman who was later stabbed to death by her estranged husband.

Lisa Winn, 45, was murdered in a garden in Glastonbury, Somerset, in 2015.

A police watchdog report into her death found one Avon and Somerset Police officer failed to recognise a crime should have been recorded.

Another was given management advice for failing to act professionally.

Ms Winn's husband, Neil Winn, pleaded guilty to murder at Bristol Crown Court and was jailed for life in July 2015.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation found Ms Winn was a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her husband for a number of years, prior to her death in February 2015.

The investigation looked at 12 reported incidents between 2011 and 2014, including how the force dealt with allegations of assault and threats to kill.

Failed to act professionally

Following misconduct meetings last October one officer was given a written warning for failing to recognise a crime should have been recorded and investigated appropriately in November 2014.

Another was given management advice for failing to act professionally when dealing with Ms Winn and family members in August 2014.

The investigation looked at whether incidents were appropriately "resourced and progressed", and whether officers involved "complied with their training, force policy and relevant national guidance".

The IOPC said the force had already made a number of improvements to its handling of domestic abuse cases in line with recommendations.

These include updating domestic abuse procedural guidance and making sure local guidance and national protocols were consistent.

The report's findings have been published following a decision last month by a coroner to not hold an inquest into Ms Winn's death.