Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Fernandez, who has no technical training, created the IEDs in his bedroom as he believed a "period of war and famine was coming"

A binman who stockpiled 250 explosive devices and supplies as he believed a "period of war and famine was coming" has been jailed for 40 months.

Reeco Fernandez, 29, suffered 22% burns after accidentally blowing himself up.

At Bristol Crown Court, he admitted five counts of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.

Mr Justice Dingemans said Fernandez was "not associated with a terrorist organisation" but had exposed himself, family and neighbours to "real harm".

Firefighters were called to his parents' house in Bedminster, Bristol, last September after neighbours heard a loud boom and saw smoke.

Military equipment and explosives were discovered in his bedroom, under the stairs and in a garden shed at the three-bedroom terraced house in Hastings Close.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption The entire street had to be evacuated when an improvised explosive device (IED) Fernandez had made in his bedroom exploded

Fernandez, who has no technical training and created the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) is his bedroom, was taken to hospital, where he remained for 18 days.

About 40 properties were evacuated, roads were closed and a 100m (330ft) cordon set up.

Mary Cowe, for Fernandez, said a psychologist found he had an "eccentric belief about what the future holds".

"He talked about being told in 2013 that a period of war and famine was coming and he could do something about it," she said.

The court was also shown mobile phone footage of Fernandez experimenting with explosives - including devices involving ball bearings - in a wood near his home in 2016 and 2017.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Experts found 141 IEDs modified from shotgun cartridges, 96 IEDs from modified fireworks, 10 grenades, and four IEDs from other cartridges

Sentencing Fernandez, the judge said: "There was no evidence of terrorism. The explosion was an immensely misguided act which exposed yourself and others who you loved and your neighbours to real harm."

After sentencing, Avon and Somerset Police said grenades, pipe-bombs, and arrows with explosive heads had all been found hidden around Fernandez's home.

Assistant chief constable Caroline Peter said he had been "making his own preparations" for impending world disaster for some time.

"He comes from a supportive family who were aware of his interests but who viewed his activities as nothing more than a hobby," she said.

"He has certainly paid a very hefty price for his hobby, showing a reckless disregard for his and his family's safety and the threat his activities posed to the local community."