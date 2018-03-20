Image copyright GWR Image caption Replacement bus services will run from Bristol Temple Meads around the West Country

Bristol Temple Meads station will close for five days over the Easter holiday for signalling works, Network Rail has said.

No trains will run to, through or from the station from 30 March to 3 April.

Network Rail said the work is its "largest ever resignalling project" and "will mean fewer delays and faster journey times".

James Durie, chief executive of Bristol Chamber and Initiative, said it was "short-term pain for long-term gain".

The work to upgrade signalling in and around Temple Meads aims to improve reliability and allow for the doubling of the number of trains between Bristol and London from 2019.

Jon Davies, from Network Rail, said the work "represents about £130 million in investment and is absolutely crucial if we're going to be able to have the capacity improvements we need to see".

Great Western Railway said replacement buses will run on all routes to and from Temple Meads, including; Bath Spa, Weston-super-Mare, Severn Beach, Bristol Parkway, Clifton Down and Taunton.

Mr Durie backed the work to "ensure we have a railway system fit for the future".

More than 10 million people pass through Bristol Temple Meads every year.