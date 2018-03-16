Image copyright Highways England Image caption Part of the A417 at the Air Balloon roundabout near Birdlip is a notorious bottleneck for traffic

A more expensive - but "lower impact" - plan to improve an accident blackspot has been backed by council leaders.

Highways England suggested two options to improve safety on the A417 between the Brockworth bypass and Cowley roundabout.

Cotswold District Council agreed the £485m option would effect the local landscape and communities less than the second option, estimated to cost £465m.

The authority will now submit its response to Highways England.

Option 30 involves a 3.4 mile-long surface route and a link to the existing A417

The road has been recognised as a problem of national significance, with a higher than average number of serious and fatal accidents.

In 2014, it was reported there had been 340 casualties on the road in 15 years.