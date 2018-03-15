Image caption Becky was suffocated at her home and her body was later moved and dismembered

Schoolgirl Becky Watts was told explicit pictures would be posted of her online months before being murdered by her step brother and his girlfriend.

Nathan Matthews suffocated Becky at her home in the St George area of Bristol.

He and his girlfriend, Shauna Hoare targeted Becky due to their shared dislike of her and their sexual interest in petite teenage girls.

A serious case review has found a "young male peer" threatened to publish explicit photographs of Becky online.

The report, by the Bristol Safeguarding Children Board, does not identify who made the threat to her, but Becky told caseworkers about the incident some time around May 2014.

She was killed in February 2015.

The review suggests she was given incorrect advice and was worried about discussing the sexting issue at home as her father might "throw her out" - a threat that he had carried out at least once.

In one incident she was told to leave one Christmas and had stayed with friends. She had exhibited "serious anxiety" about this being made permanent.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nathan Matthews and Shauna Hoare were jailed for murdering Becky

Becky was told by a hospital education service that she should make a complaint to the police and have the hospital refer her to the Brook Advisory Service and Barnardo's.

But the review suggests additional information should have been gathered as there were concerns over possible sexual exploitation.

Becky's father, Darren Galsworthy, told the review he was not given the parental support needed to help his daughter and he was "not included by professionals".

But he also noted her behaviour was worse when her step-brother was present.

Her mother told the review there were too many professionals involved in her care so she could not build the trust she needed to speak out.

In addition to the safeguarding review, there is an ongoing Domestic Homicide Review into Becky's case.