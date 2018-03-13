Bristol

Man raped after leaving Bristol nightclub

OMG Nightclub, Bristol and plaid shirt Image copyright Google/Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption The attack happened somewhere between the city centre and the Clifton area of Bristol

A 35-year-old man has been raped after leaving a nightclub in Bristol city centre.

Avon and Somerset Police said the man was raped by another man after leaving the OMG nightclub in Frogmore Street at about 5:00 GMT on Sunday.

The attack happened somewhere between the city centre and Clifton between 5:00 and 8:00, police said.

Officers are appealing for help to find a plaid shirt which the victim had with him with he left the nightclub.

A spokeswoman for the force said the shirt was "unbranded" and may have been "discarded in a street or park area or be in someone's possession".

CCTV footage is also being reviewed by officers.

