Image caption Bristol City Council has applied for a court injunction to have Ramon Longbottom and Laura Andreas banned from the city centre

A homeless couple who have been sleeping outside a clothes shop in Bristol for the last four months face legal action forcing them to move.

Bristol City Council has applied for a court injunction to have Ramon Longbottom and Laura Andreas banned from the city centre.

The authority said it had tried everything to get them off the street and this was the "last resort".

Mr Longbottom said they would fight attempts to ban them "all the way".

The couple, homeless for six years, have been sleeping outside the Select store in Broadmead with their two dogs - Gypsy and Soph-Soph - since last November.

Now, they are facing a court injunction hearing next week which could bar them from the city centre.

'We're not aggressive'

Mr Longbottom said: "Basically, they want to ban us from the whole centre, from the top of town to the bottom of town, the park and everywhere - which is ridiculous.

"We don't harm people, we don't ask people for anything, we're not aggressive and we don't bother people."

He said "of course" they wanted somewhere to live but were being "bullied and forced to do something we don't want to do".

He added: "Instead of demanding that we do things, ask us what we need and help us properly."

In a statement, the council said the couple had been visited by outreach teams and offered support and advice "on a number of separate occasions".

"As part of the severe weather emergency protocol they were offered their own room, where they would have been allowed to bring their dogs," it said.

"We have applied for a court injunction in this case, as we have tried everything we can to try and get this couple to engage with our services and come in off the street."