Image caption Southmead's end of life care was rated "outstanding" by inspectors

A hospital trust had not taken sufficient action early enough to anticipate increasing demand over the winter months, a health watchdog said.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report said Bristol's Southmead Hospital bosses were aware of the challenges, but plans had not been fully tested or signed off.

The hospital was also criticised for being too slow in discharging patients.

But some "excellent progress" in the emergency department was praised.

Bed shortage

The CQC report follows an unannounced inspection in November of five services: urgent and emergency care, medical care, surgery, end-of-life care and outpatients.

North Bristol NHS Trust's overall rating remains at "requires improvement", as does safety, effectiveness, leadership and responsiveness to people's needs. Caring remains "good".

Amanda Stanford, deputy chief inspector of hospitals, said while it found some excellent progress in the emergency department, "too many patients are still waiting for beds to become available, or to be discharged when they no longer need to be in hospital."

She continued: "The inspectors found that the trust had not taken sufficient action early enough to anticipate increasing demand over the winter months.

"Although managers were aware of the challenges caused by extra operational pressures the plans were not fully tested or signed off at the time of the inspection.

"In end-of-life care our rating of outstanding for caring is recognition of the trust's frontline staff who we found to be caring and conscientious at all times."