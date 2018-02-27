Image copyright Google / Family handout Image caption Tracy Bowen was found dead at Rowan House in Hartcliffe in November

A man has denied murdering a 52-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death at a Bristol tower block.

Tracy Bowen was found at Rowan House in Hartcliffe on 25 November.

Steven Jones, 35, of Rowan House, Bishport Avenue, pleaded not guilty to murder at Bristol Crown Court on Monday. Rebecca Kerr, 35, of Rowan House, pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

The pair were remanded in custody and will next appear in court on 6 June.

In a tribute issued shortly after Ms Bowen's death, her family described her as "an angel without wings" who "will be truly missed".