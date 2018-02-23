Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption David Matthews' victims were aged 11 and 12 when the abuse began

A man has been jailed for 11 years and six months for abusing two girls in the 1990s.

David Matthews, 61, from Bath but of no fixed address, was convicted following a trial at Bristol Crown Court of 10 counts of indecent assault, one attempted rape and one rape.

The victims were aged 11 and 12 when the abuse began.

Police said that Matthews' victims were still struggling to come to terms with what he did.

"Now that he is behind bars for a substantial length of time I hope they feel a sense of justice for the trauma he caused," said investigating officer Det Con Gemma Crew.

"Both victims showed tremendous courage in talking to us about their experiences and I hope this conviction will also encourage other victims to report offences to us."