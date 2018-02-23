Bristol

Man jailed for sexual assaults against two girls

  • 23 February 2018
David Matthews Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption David Matthews' victims were aged 11 and 12 when the abuse began

A man has been jailed for 11 years and six months for abusing two girls in the 1990s.

David Matthews, 61, from Bath but of no fixed address, was convicted following a trial at Bristol Crown Court of 10 counts of indecent assault, one attempted rape and one rape.

The victims were aged 11 and 12 when the abuse began.

Police said that Matthews' victims were still struggling to come to terms with what he did.

"Now that he is behind bars for a substantial length of time I hope they feel a sense of justice for the trauma he caused," said investigating officer Det Con Gemma Crew.

"Both victims showed tremendous courage in talking to us about their experiences and I hope this conviction will also encourage other victims to report offences to us."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites