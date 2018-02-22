A father accused of allowing his six-year-old daughter to undergo female genital mutilation (FGM) has been acquitted.

The 29-year-old taxi driver from Bristol is alleged to have confessed to a passenger that he had allowed her to be cut, saying it was a "tradition".

However, Judge Julian Lambert described the medical evidence as "wholly inconclusive at its highest".

He instructed jurors at Bristol Crown Court to find the defendant not guilty.

'Taxi journey'

The man, who cannot be identified to protect the child's identity, had been charged with cruelty on a child under the age of 16 - which he had denied.

It was the crown's case an injury to the girl's genitalia was FGM.

The court was told the case relied "largely, if not entirely upon, on an alleged admission made in a taxi journey".

"There is no evidence put by the prosecution as to when or how any alleged mutilation is said to have taken place," Judge Lambert told the court.