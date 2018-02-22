Image copyright The Roman Baths Image caption Dr Sarah Morton said the find will "continue to develop our understanding of the Roman Baths"

Archaeologists have made "a very exciting discovery" during excavations at an historic Roman baths site.

The oldest mosaic ever found at the site in Bath has been discovered by local volunteer Fiona Medland.

Ms Medland said she was "totally stunned" as this was her "first real find and a dream come true" after 10 years of volunteering with the Bath and Camerton Archaeological Society (BACAS)

Historic England are in discussion with the team on the best way to uncover it.

Stephen Clews, manager of the Roman Baths, said: "So far, just a few of the small cubes of stone that make up the floor have been uncovered. They are a creamy buff colour and are made from local stone. They are small in size, about one centimetre square, and carefully laid.

"Although we only have a few cubes of stone to go on we can confirm that from its position in the building sequence this must be the earliest mosaic yet known from the site dating to the later first century AD."

The excavations are taking place in advance of the Archway Project, which will provide state-of-the-art surroundings for visitors to the Roman Baths.

As part of the project, volunteers from BACAS have been helping professional archaeologists from Cotswold Archaeology to carry out the dig.

Dr Sarah Morton, lecturer in heritage at Bath Spa University, said: "This is an exciting find as it provides further evidence about the early phase of the baths.

"It is wonderful to find out that even at a site people know so well there are new surprises that are emblematic of Rome and yet made of local stone."

The major development - carried out by Bath and North East Somerset Council - will also provide a new World Heritage Centre for the city and is due to open in 2019.