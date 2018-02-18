Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Keith Whitehouse should not be approached, police said

An inmate serving a life sentence for manslaughter has absconded from an open prison.

Keith Whitehouse was last seen at 16:45 GMT on Saturday at HMP Leyhill, South Gloucestershire, but failed to appear for roll call later.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 56-year-old has links with the West Midlands and Brighton.

"If you see him, he should not be approached and you should call 999," a force spokesman said.

Whitehouse was given a life sentence for a manslaughter committed in 1991 while on home release from prison. At the time, he was serving a sentence for kidnap.

He is described as white, 6ft 5ins tall of slim build with short grey hair, grey moustache and a goatee style beard.

He has an eagle tattoo on his left arm and a leopard on his right arm.

Leyhill can hold up to 516 men and is the South West's only minimum-security prison.