Image copyright Bristol City Counicl Image caption The derelict sorting office is the first thing visitors to Bristol on the train see

The derelict former Royal Mail sorting office next to Bristol's Temple Meads station is finally set to be demolished.

The eyesore was famously described by former Prime Minster David Cameron as looking like an "entrance to a war zone".

The 1930s sorting office and adjoining 1970s office building has stood empty for nearly two decades.

The site is set to become a new £300m campus for the University of Bristol.

The new Temple Quarter Campus will house a digital innovation centre, a business school and student residential village.

It is expected to open at the start of the 2021/22 academic year.

Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption It may look empty but it will take around four months to strip back the building ready for demolition

Image copyright Bristol City Council

Image copyright Bristol City Council

Image copyright Bristoll City Council Image caption Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees described the derelict sorting office as being "a blight on the landscape for many years"

Image copyright Bristol City Council