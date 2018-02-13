The derelict former Royal Mail sorting office next to Bristol's Temple Meads station is finally set to be demolished.
The eyesore was famously described by former Prime Minster David Cameron as looking like an "entrance to a war zone".
The 1930s sorting office and adjoining 1970s office building has stood empty for nearly two decades.
The site is set to become a new £300m campus for the University of Bristol.
The new Temple Quarter Campus will house a digital innovation centre, a business school and student residential village.
It is expected to open at the start of the 2021/22 academic year.