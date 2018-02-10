Bristol Galleries shopping centre evacuated due to fire
10 February 2018
A shopping centre has been evacuated after a fire broke out in a clothes recycling bank, firefighters have said.
Hundreds of shoppers were asked to leave the Galleries in Broadmead, Bristol, at around 15:20 GMT on Saturday.
The source of the blaze was the clothing bank next to the complex's TK Maxx store, Avon Fire and Rescue said.
Centre management said the building had been made safe and no-one is thought to have been injured.
Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene.
There is no indication yet of when the shopping centre will re-open.
The Galleries car park remains closed.
Bedminster and @TempleFireStn are in attendance at @TKMaxx_UK in the city for a fire,crews have used 2 BA and hose reels #bristol #whitewatch pic.twitter.com/U3OxGYzQHc— Bedminster Fire Stn (@BedminsterFire) February 10, 2018
Galleries Car Park entrance from Newgate is closed, please use alternate parking. #twTraffic #Bristol AC— travelwest (@travelwestEng) February 10, 2018
So yeah the Galleries on fire so the whole centre has been evacuated #Bristol— Hollie🏳️🌈 (@RedgravesTardis) February 10, 2018
