Image caption Hundreds of shoppers were asked to leave the Galleries in Broadmead, Bristol

A shopping centre has been evacuated after a fire broke out in a clothes recycling bank, firefighters have said.

Hundreds of shoppers were asked to leave the Galleries in Broadmead, Bristol, at around 15:20 GMT on Saturday.

The source of the blaze was the clothing bank next to the complex's TK Maxx store, Avon Fire and Rescue said.

Centre management said the building had been made safe and no-one is thought to have been injured.

Four fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

There is no indication yet of when the shopping centre will re-open.

The Galleries car park remains closed.