Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg was caught up in a scuffle after protesters disrupted his speech at a student event.

Footage posted online shows the backbencher surrounded by a group of people, with shouting audible in the background.

BBC reporter James Craig, who was at the event, said university security cleared the protesters from the hall within five minutes.

Mr Rees-Mogg then resumed his speech.

He had been speaking at the university's Politics and International Relations Society.

At the scene: James Craig, BBC Somerset

It was due to be a fairly routine event - Jacob Rees-Mogg was booked to speak to a few hundred students at a ticketed event.

He would've spoken for about half an hour before taking questions.

Just a few minutes after he started speaking, a group of protestors came into the back of the lecture theatre and started shouting anti-Conservative rhetoric, very loudly, trying to shout him down.

Rather than halting the event, or ignoring them, Mr Rees-Mogg walked up to the back of the theatre to try and talk them down.

At that point, various other members of the audience got involved, leading to the scuffle which happened.

It looked to me that Mr Rees-Mogg was actually pushed and shoved, although he insists he wasn't.

But it was a very aggressive and unexpected scene.

On Twitter, eyewitness Chloe Kaye, who filmed the scuffle, described "a huge amount" of physical violence.

Others condemned the protesters.