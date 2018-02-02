Image caption The man was climbing near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol

A man has died after falling from a cliff face while climbing.

Emergency services were called at 11:48 GMT after reports a climber had fallen in the Avon Gorge in Bristol.

A spokesman for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Trust said a man in his 40s fell from a cliff face near The Portway.

Avon and Somerset police said: "Sadly, the climber was pronounced dead at the scene. We are taking steps to identify and notify next of kin."

The stretch of cliff face the man was on when he fell is a recognised route that has established climbing "holds" fixed to the rock.