A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found fatally injured at her home near Bristol.

The body of Claire Tavener, 27, was discovered at a house on Brendon Gardens in Nailsea on 8 January.

A post mortem examination confirmed she died from multiple stab wounds.

Andrew Tavener, of Brendon Gardens, Nailsea, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday.