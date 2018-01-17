A museum which produced prints of a Banksy artwork and sold more than 1,000 in a day did not have permission to do so.

Bristol Museum and Art Gallery had been doing a roaring trade in its £5 prints of the Angel Bust - at one point selling one every minute.

But a buyer contacted Banksy's agent on Monday to find out they were unauthorised.

The museum has since apologised and withdrawn the prints from sale.

Steve Hall, a Banksy fan from Asheville, North Carolina, USA, was disappointed to learn his purchase was unauthorised and cancelled his order.

He said: "I sent an email to Banksy's website to find out if the Angel Bust print sold by Bristol Museum was authorised by Banksy.

"This was their response: 'Absolutely not, they were printed without our permission.'"

Banksy, an anonymous street artist from Bristol, created the angel sculpture with a tin of pink paint tipped over it for a take-over of the museum in 2009.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued to see Banksy versus Bristol Museum after the artist transformed it into a menagerie of "unnatural history".

The artist left the statue when the exhibition closed.

The print was available for sometime but sales surged after it went on sale in the US and Japan.

A spokesman for Bristol City Council, which runs the museum, said: "We own the artwork in question and had been granted permission to produce the image in our guide to the art gallery published last autumn.

"It was assumed that this would allow us to produce prints, however, having contacted Banksy's management we were told that this was not the case.

"As a result we have taken the decision to withdraw all prints from sale and offered full refunds to any customers.

"We have apologised to Banksy and would like to offer our apologies to any customers who felt misled by this sale."