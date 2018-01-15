Image copyright Pomphrey Hill Pavilion Image caption Police said a vehicle got on to the grassed area overnight on Friday and damaged a football pitch

Vandals who "wheel-spun" a vehicle across a football pitch near Bristol have left it "wrecked and unplayable".

The destruction happened on Friday night in the Pomphrey Hill area of Mangotsfield in South Gloucestershire.

Pomphrey Hill Community Sports Association, said the "mindless vandalism" had left hundreds of children with nowhere to play football for the rest of the season.

Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries were continuing into the incident.

Image copyright Pomphrey Hill Pavilion Image caption A spokesman for the association said: "Whoever has done this must have a very muddy car."

A spokesman for the association, said: "The football pitches have been mindlessly wrecked by someone - or people - who thought it would be fun to drive and wheel spin their car around our sports facility, ripping up the surfaces to make them totally unplayable.

