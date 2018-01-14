Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe the suspected murder is linked to an incident at the New Found Out pub in Totterdown

Police investigating the suspected murder of a man who died after an attack in Bristol believe it may be linked to a disorder in a pub.

The victim, named locally as Nathan Jones, 39, died after being found with serious injuries in Leinster Avenue, Knowle, on Friday night.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police believe the murder is linked to an earlier incident at the New Found Out pub in Green Street, Totterdown.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the pub at about 23:20 GMT to come forward.

Mr Jones is the father of Bristol Rovers' development squad player, Connor Jones, the football club said.

It tweeted that it was "shocked and saddened" to learn of his death.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.