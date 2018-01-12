North Somerset homes told to boil water after parasite discovered
Thousands of residents in parts of North Somerset have been told to boil water after a parasite that causes gastric illnesses was found at a treatment works.
Bristol Water said cryptosporidium was found at Clevedon works, which was taken out of operation on Thursday.
Around 7,000 properties in the BS21 and BS49 are affected and some schools have been closed.
The company said it was supplying bottled water to vulnerable customers.
Schools in Clevedon which are closed on Friday as a precaution are:
- Clevedon School
- St John the Evangelist School
- Mary Elton Primary School
Bristol Water said notices were also being delivered by hand to affected residential properties.
Automatic compensation
Bristol Water said the boil advice was likely to remain in place until further notice.
Compensation of £10 will automatically be paid to affected customers, the company said in a statement.
Thara Raj, a health protection consultant for Public Health England South West, said: "The level of cryptosporidium detected in the water supply is low and the advice to boil the water is a precaution.
"If people feel unwell or experience symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting they should contact NHS 111. If your symptoms become severe, you should contact your GP."
What is cryptosporidium?
- The bug, known as crypto, is a parasite that can cause extreme diarrhoea called cryptosporidiosis, also shortened to crypto
- It can affect all people but, for those with weakened immune levels, crypto can be severe and even life-threatening
- Millions of parasites can be released in a single bowel movement which are then passed on to others through accidental ingestion
- The most common symptom is diarrhoea but other warning signs include dehydration, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss
- Most people with healthy immune systems can recover without treatment by making sure they drink plenty of fluids