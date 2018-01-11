Image copyright Family photo

The "proud" family of a 27-year-old woman who was found fatally injured at a house in North Somerset have paid tribute to an "amazing woman".

A murder investigation was launched after Claire Tavener was discovered at a house on Brendon Gardens, Nailsea, shortly before 07:00 GMT on Monday.

In a statement, her family said she was "full of life and love for her boys".

A 45-year-old man who was arrested at nearby Nailsea and Backwell railway station remains in hospital.

Claire's family said: "Her sense of humour and ability to focus on the important things meant she could cope with any situation with ease.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support and love shown since her tragic death, and would like to thank everyone for it.

"The pain of losing our beautiful girl so suddenly is unbearable but we now have to concentrate on the boys and would appreciate being given privacy and time to grieve."

Police say they have treated Claire's murder as an "isolated incident", adding they "would like to speak to anyone with any information that could help".