Image caption Passengers arriving at Bristol Parkway station faced long queues

Rail passengers in the West are being advised not to travel "unless absolutely necessary" after signal cables were stolen in Bristol.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said trains are expected to remain disrupted until approximately 13:00 GMT.

The firm's services have been beset with cancellations following the cable theft near Filton Abbey Wood earlier.

A separate signal fault at London Paddington has also caused widespread disruption across GWR's network.

Passengers at Bristol Parkway station who faced long queues described the situation as an "absolute joke", "very irritating" and "frustrating".

GWR said passengers who wish to defer their journey may use tickets dated today for travel tomorrow,

It added customers can use South Western Railway services via any reasonable route.

Replacement buses are in operation.