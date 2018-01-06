Image copyright Matthew Price

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at the University of Bristol.

The fire is believed to be in the Fry Building, which is behind the university's landmark Wills Memorial building.

No residential areas are thought to be affected and no injuries have so far been reported. The university library tweeted that a number of study areas had been evacuated.

Park Row and Woodland Road have been closed and police are at the scene.

Jonathan Holmes, BBC Radio Bristol

I'm standing opposite the Wills Memorial building - the main building here at the university.

There is smoke coming out of what appears to be the roof space of a building behind me. I could see the roof well alight and dozens of students are here wondering what is happening.

There's a helicopter above with a spotlight trained on the university.

Police are closing several roads and the air smells strongly of smoke and burning.