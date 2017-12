Image caption The assault happened in the early hours at the Blue Mountain Club in Bristol

A man has died following an assault at a nightclub in Bristol, prompting a murder investigation.

The victim, aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a disturbance in the Blue Mountain Club at about 03:00 GMT.

He died two hours later.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident in Moon Street, Avon and Somerset Police said. The area has been cordoned off and inquiries continue.

Image caption The area has been cordoned off while police investigate