Bristol's mayor has replaced two opposition councillors who were fired from his cabinet with new Labour members.

Marvin Rees, the Labour leader, said that opposition parties' behaviour had made the arrangement "untenable".

Labour councillor Kye Dudd takes on the energy, waste and regulatory services role from Green councillor Fi Hance.

While Anna Keen is the new cabinet member for education, a role previously held by Claire Hiscott.

The "rainbow cabinet" was introduced by the previous mayor George Ferguson.

Conservative councillor Ms Hiscott described Mr Rees' move as "pathetic," adding it would "unleash a beast" of further criticism.

The next meeting of the city council's Cabinet is due to take place on Monday.

On the agenda is cuts to school crossing patrols and public toilets as the authority attempts to balance its books.