Image copyright Van Dongen family Image caption Mark Van Dongen died 15 months after being attacked in Bristol

The jury has been discharged in the case of a woman accused of murder after throwing acid at her ex-boyfriend.

Mark Van Dongen, 29, ended his life in a Belgian euthanasia clinic in January, 15 months after the incident.

Berlinah Wallace, 48, of Bristol, denies murder and applying a corrosive substance - telling investigators she thought the glass contained water.

A legal matter remains under consideration, which led to the decision at Bristol Crown Court.

The case is set to resume next April.

Ms Wallace, who denies any intent to cause harm, remains in custody.