Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Bristol
- 19 November 2017
A woman has died after being hit by a car in Bristol.
The crash was in Passage Road, Brentry, just after 18:00 GMT on Saturday, said police. They appealed for witnesses to come forward.
In a statement Avon and Somerset Police said: "The pedestrian sadly died at the scene from her injuries.
"Officers carried out inquiries at the scene and Passage Road (Bristol city centre direction) was closed for several hours."
