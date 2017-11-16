Image copyright Google Image caption Simone Jarvis died while trying to get into her flat in Hampton Road, Redland

A woman died after falling 25ft (8m) while trying to climb through a window of her flat after losing her keys.

Simone Jarvis, 27, died while trying to get into her home in Bristol, an inquest at Avon Coroner's Court heard.

Ms Jarvis fell at about 02:30 GMT on 14 January, after going on a night out with her boyfriend and brother.

She suffered "devastating head injuries" and died in hospital the following day. A coroner concluded her death was accidental.

The inquest heard Ms Jarvis was climbing the side of the building on Hampton Road, Redland, Bristol, when she fell.

'Tragic accident'

A witness statement from a friend who saw the fall, was read at the hearing indicating a part of the building she had been standing on appeared to fall away.

Part of a broken windowsill was found on the ground below the window, according to PC Annette Coleman who attended the scene.

Paramedics were called and Ms Jarvis was taken to Bristol Royal Infirmary with "devastating head injuries" and was later transferred to Southmead Hospital's major trauma centre.

A CT scan showed she suffered a severe brain injury and she died the following day after her life support was withdrawn, the inquest was told.

In ruling the death was accidental, assistant coroner Dr Peter Harrowing said: "Simone suffered a tragic accident whilst trying to gain entry into her flat after she had been out enjoying herself of an evening with her boyfriend and other friends."