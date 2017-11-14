Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Karl Cullen murdered Mohammed Abdurezek and dumped his body in undergrowth

A man has been jailed for life for murdering a man and dumping his body.

Karl Cullen, 43, of no fixed address, had previously denied murdering Mohammed Abdurezek but was found guilty by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

A second man, Abdiwahab Abdulahi, 23, was cleared of murder. He was jailed for six years and eight months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Mr Abdurezek's body was found by a dog walker near Siston, South Gloucestershire, in December 2016.

Cullen also admitted charges of of preventing a lawful burial and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

He was ordered to serve a minimum term of 19 years.

Speaking after the sentencing Avon and Somerset Police said the victim, originally from Ethiopia, was stabbed multiple times in the face and head.

Det Ch Insp James Riccio said: "Mohammed Abdurezek was executed by Karl Cullen in revenge or retribution for him taking a mobile phone used to organise drug deals."

Traces of the victim's blood were found in a flat in Church Drive in the St George area of Bristol, from which a drugs supply network operated.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Mr Abdurezek's body was found near the village of Siston on Christmas Eve

Blood was also found on furniture, including a sofa-bed, at a second flat in Craftes Court, Bristol, where Cullen had moved to shortly after the murder.

Det Ch Insp Riccio said Mr Abdurezek "suffered a horrifying death and his body was transported in a black wheelie bin to a country lane near Bristol and callously dumped in undergrowth".

"The violence shown by Cullen in response to the loss of a mobile phone pivotal to the drugs network is shocking and Mohammed didn't deserve to die in this way," he added.