Arrest as man seen urinating by Bristol Cenotaph
- 12 November 2017
- From the section Bristol
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of urinating near a war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.
Police said a 21-year-old man was seen relieving himself by the Bristol Cenotaph in Colston Avenue at 02:20 GMT.
Avon and Somerset Police said he was in custody on suspicion of committing an act of outraging public decency.
A Remembrance Day service and parade with the Lord Mayor, veterans, reserve units and cadets was held at 11:00 GMT.