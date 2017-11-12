From the section

Image caption The Remembrance Sunday ceremony took place at the Cenotaph earlier

A man has been arrested on suspicion of urinating near a war memorial on Remembrance Sunday.

Police said a 21-year-old man was seen relieving himself by the Bristol Cenotaph in Colston Avenue at 02:20 GMT.

Avon and Somerset Police said he was in custody on suspicion of committing an act of outraging public decency.

A Remembrance Day service and parade with the Lord Mayor, veterans, reserve units and cadets was held at 11:00 GMT.