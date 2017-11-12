Image caption The area by the Cenotaph has been remodelled to complete the city centre section of the new MetroBus route

This year's Remembrance Day service returned to Bristol's Cenotaph after being moved in 2016 due to building works for the Metrobus project.

The area around the Cenotaph, in the city centre, has been remodelled and parts of it pedestrianised.

Lord Mayor Lesley Alexander said it was a "welcome return" after last year's event at Queen Square.

The parade, led by 7 Military Intelligence Battalion, marched from College Green to Colston Avenue.

The area surrounding the Cenotaph was redeveloped to complete the city centre section of the new MetroBus route.

It involves three routes: Ashton Vale to Temple Meads, Cribbs Causeway via Emersons Green to the city centre and the South Bristol link between the A370 Long Ashton bypass and Hengrove Park.