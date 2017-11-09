Image copyright Thekla Image caption The Thekla's owners want a rigorous noise pollution assessment

A residential development near a floating music venue in Bristol have been approved after a long-running row.

Campaigners had feared for the future of the Thekla if residents in the new development complained about noise levels.

The ex-cargo boat has been a fixture in the Floating Harbour since 1982.

The Redcliffe Wharf development was approved after the firm behind it promised a more comprehensive noise assessment would be carried out.

Redcliffe Wharf will include 36 new flats as well as restaurants, shops and a five-storey office block.

In a statement, developers Complex Development Projects said it had been working on the scheme for two years.

Work is now expected to begin in summer 2018.

Image caption The Thekla has been moored on Bristol harbour for 35 years

Campaigners against the project urged Bristol City Council to ensure the developer honours its promise.

Julie Tippins, of music promoter DHP Family, said: "We have to ensure that all parties keep to the commitments they have given. We appeal to the developer to keep to their promise to work with us."

Chief executive of UK Music Michael Dugher said: "We are battling to help protect and safeguard the future of the venues that are the lifeblood of the region's cultural scene.

"Small and grassroots venues are vital to give artists starting out on their careers a break."