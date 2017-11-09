Image copyright Van Dongen family Image caption Mark van Dongen died 15 months after being attacked in Bristol

An acid attack victim shouted "I want to die" as he could not bear to live with his injuries, his father has told a court.

Mark van Dongen, 29, was left paralysed from the neck down and lost his left leg, ear and eye following the attack in Bristol.

Bristol Crown Court heard the Dutch national ended his life in a Belgian euthanasia clinic, 15 months later.

His ex-girlfriend, Berlinah Wallace, 48, of Bristol, denies murdering him.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr van Dongen's father Cornelius told the court that after suffering his injuries his son had to communicate by using an alphabet board to spell out words.

Mr van Dongen said he asked Mark who had attacked him and his son spelled out his former girlfriend's name on the board.

'Help me'

Prosecutors allege Ms Wallace became upset when the couple's five-year relationship ended and threw a corrosive substance over Mr van Dongen as he was lying in bed.

The court heard Thomas Sweet, who lived near Ms Wallace's flat in Ladysmith Road, found Mr van Dongen in the street immediately following the incident in September 2015.

Image copyright BBC News Image caption Berlinah Wallace denies murder and applying a corrosive substance

He said he heard what sounded like "foxes fighting" and then realised it was someone shouting "help me" in an "agonised" way.

Mr van Dongen was wearing just his boxer shorts and and said he had "acid chucked on him", Mr Sweet said.

He told the court Mr van Dongen said: "This bitch, this bitch did it to me. My ex did it".

Mr Sweet then called an ambulance and took Mr van Dongen to a neighbour's flat and helped him shower.

'Glass of water'

Mr Sweet said he asked him: "Do you want the police here?" and Mr van Dongen replied: "They need to be here, she needs to pay."

Another neighbour, Dr Nicola White told the court she was woken up by "the sound of a gentleman outside in the street screaming".

Dr White said she went out and saw Mr van Dongen, who was "grey from his head to his chest".

She helped Mr Sweet take Mr van Dongen in to shower him and said he turned to her, pointed to an open door and screamed: "She did it to me in there. She did it to me."

Image caption The attack happened on Ladysmith Road in Westbury Park, Bristol

Dr White said as they passed the door, she looked in and saw "a lady sitting on the sofa on her mobile phone appearing to talk. She looked sullen and serious."

Ms Wallace admits throwing a substance over Mr van Dongen but denies any intent to cause him harm.

She alleges she believed she was throwing a glass of water over him.

She denies murder and applying a corrosive substance.

The trial continues.