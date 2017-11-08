Image caption The funeral for Geoff Dunford took place at St John's Church in Keynsham

More than 200 people attended the funeral of ex-Bristol Rovers chairman Geoff Dunford, who was credited with saving the club from financial ruin.

Mr Dunford oversaw the club's move to Twerton Park, Bath, in 1986 and its return to Bristol in 1996.

The 66-year-old who died last month was involved with the club for 28 years and was made a Life President in 2015.

His son Pete Dunford said he had been "overwhelmed" by tributes for his father.

The funeral took place at St John's Church in Keynsham, nearly six years after the funeral of his father Denis Dunford at the same venue.

Image caption Geoff Dunford died last month after a long illness

Speaking before the service, Pete Dunford said of his father: "He was a very kind and caring man, and very funny - a side many people didn't see. At home he was a great entertainer."

Rovers fans paid tribute to their "saviour" during their home match with MK Dons last month.

Pete Dunford said he had been "overwhelmed" by the fans' support for his father, adding: "It was a fantastic send-off from Bristol Rovers. I've never seen a send-off like that."

Image caption Former manager Ian Holloway said he was "privileged" to work alongside Geoff Dunford

Former players and managers - including Gerry Francis and Ian Holloway - joined family and friends to pay their respects.

Holloway, who managed Rovers three times during the 1980s and 90s, said he was "very privileged" to have worked alongside Mr Dunford.

"He just meant Bristol Rovers and the eulogies showed his positivity. He managed to save Rovers and do what they needed to do at the time."

Geoff Dunford served as chairman between 2004 and 2007, succeeding his father. In 2014, he resigned from the Rovers board for personal reasons.

In a statement, the club said: "He will always be remembered for the major role he played in the history of our club."