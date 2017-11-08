Image copyright Van Dongen family Image caption Mark van Dongen died 15 months after being attacked in Bristol

An acid attack victim who could not bear to live with his injuries ended his life in a euthanasia clinic, a court has heard.

Mark van Dongen, 29, was left paralysed from the neck down and lost his left leg, ear and eye in the attack in Bristol.

Bristol Crown Court heard the Dutch national went to the Belgian clinic in January - 15 months after the attack.

His ex-girlfriend, Berlinah Wallace, 48, denies murder.

Prosecutors allege she became upset when the couple's five-year relationship ended and threw a corrosive substance over Mr Van Dongen as he was lying in bed.

'Calculated attack'

Ms Wallace is accused of shouting "if I can't have you, no-one else will", during the attack in September 2015.

Adam Vaitilingam QC, prosecuting, told jurors: "The physical and mental suffering that he sustained from that calculated acid attack were what drove him to euthanasia.

"Put simply, he could not bear to live in that condition.

"If that is right, we say, then she is guilty of murder."

Ms Wallace admits throwing a substance over Mr van Dongen but denies any intent to cause him harm.

She claims she believed that she was throwing a glass of water over him.

Ms Wallace denies murder and applying a corrosive substance.

The trial continues.