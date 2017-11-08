Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The proposals will impose greater restrictions on family planning services

Nine NHS groups in England are considering or have cut funding for vasectomies in a bid to reduce costs.

Currently, men can have the operation free on the NHS but some authorities will only consider authorising it in "exceptional circumstances".

Managers say the proposed cutbacks are due to "a time of significant financial challenge."

But health organisations have expressed concerns that the proposals could cause a "contraceptive crisis".

The latest Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) to consider the move is Bath and North East Somerset (Banes).

If approved, it would mean sterilisation would only be available to someone with learning disabilities, a mental health condition or cancer.

Patients seeking IVF and female sterilisation will also face stricter criteria to qualify for treatment.

Laura Russell, Policy Manager at The Family Planning Association (FPA) said they are "worried about increasing restrictions on free access to contraception".

Which CCGs are making changes?

Basildon and Brentwood CCG: consulted on stopping it altogether last year

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG: criteria based access

Mid Essex CCG: exceptional funding only for male and female

North East Essex CCG: exceptional funding only

Surrey Downs CCG: female sterilisation has restriction criteria

Bristol: female sterilisation needs prior approval

East and North Herts: stopped female sterilisation

Berkshire West: Female Sterilisation is prior approval, vasectomy is not routinely funded as of October

Bucks: both are prior approval

She said that every £1 spent on contraception saves £11 in the long term and cutbacks could lead to "a contraceptive crisis that could cost billions".

Bath's CCG said they were "stretched by an unprecedented demand for services" and must make £10.2m savings by April 2018.

Dr Ruth Graham, GP and medical director of the CCG, said: "None of these decisions have been taken lightly."

Martin Tod, chief executive of Men's Health Forum, said the proposals were "appalling".

Vasectomies already have long waiting lists, causing some patients to pay to go private, but Mr Tod said "it will be those on lower incomes who lose the option".

"It seems ridiculous to be taking away choice from men to help work with their partner on reproductive health," he said.