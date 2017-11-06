Teen dies from suspected drugs overdose at Bristol club
6 November 2017
A teenager has died from a suspected drugs overdose at a Bristol nightclub.
Avon and Somerset Police said they believed the 19-year-old died in the early hours of Sunday morning after taking a form of MDMA at Motion nightclub in Avon Street .
The teenager, who has not been named, came from the Newport area of Wales.
Police warned people not to take any tablets marked with the word 'Tesla', "due to the associated health risks".