Anarchist Cookbook case: Student Joshua Walker cleared
- 26 October 2017
- From the section Bristol
A student has been cleared of having a copy of terrorism manual The Anarchist Cookbook in a drawer under his bed.
Joshua Walker, 27, from Bristol, had travelled to Syria in the summer of 2016 where he said he helped a Kurdish militia group.
He had previously denied a charge relating to possessing terrorist information.
The 111-page partial copy of the manual was found at his university bedsit in Dan-y-Coed, Aberystwyth.