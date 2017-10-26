Image caption Josh Walker denies a charge relating to possessing terrorist information

A student has been cleared of having a copy of terrorism manual The Anarchist Cookbook in a drawer under his bed.

Joshua Walker, 27, from Bristol, had travelled to Syria in the summer of 2016 where he said he helped a Kurdish militia group.

He had previously denied a charge relating to possessing terrorist information.

The 111-page partial copy of the manual was found at his university bedsit in Dan-y-Coed, Aberystwyth.