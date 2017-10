Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption The Environment Agency described the incident as "devastating"

A couple are being prosecuted after thousands of fish were killed in an ammonia leak in a river.

About 15,000 fish died in the incident in July 2016 in the River Leadon.

Mark and Anne Bennion, who run a recycling business at Rose Hill Farm, Dymock, are being taken to court by the Environment Agency for a breach of environmental regulations.

According to the agency, the incident had "a significant impact on a 19km stretch of the river".