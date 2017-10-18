Image caption Mr Anokye, aka Solo 45, is due to stand trial in April next year

A grime artist has been charged with 29 counts of rape after new witnesses came forward, police have said.

Andy Anokye, 31, of Bristol, known by stage name Solo 45, had earlier been charged with two counts of rape, one count of false imprisonment and one of causing actual bodily harm.

He has been charged with a further 27 counts of rape after three more people made allegations, police have said.

Mr Anokye is part of the north London grime collective Boy Better Know (BBK).

He had pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges at Bristol Crown Court and was due to stand trial, later.

Mr Anyoke, of Millennium Promenade, Bristol, is due to stand trial on 16 April 2018.