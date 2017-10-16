Image copyright GWR

The first new high-speed trains in the UK are carrying passengers from Bristol to London.

The fleet of intercity trains was designed to be electric, but due to delays in electrification, engines will also be fitted with diesel power.

The Hitachi 800 is the most expensive train ever built and will run on GWR for the next 27 years.

It was delayed leaving Bristol Temple Meads by nearly half an hour due to an unknown fault.

The service was supposed to leave at 06:00 BST but got under way at 06:25.

Great Western Railway and Network Rail have installed overhead cables for the electric trains, that will eventually replace Intercity 125s completely.

Due to budget cuts and delays, electrification has fallen short of the Bristol rail section so far.

It means the trains, capable of travelling at 148mph, will still have to travel at the speed of the current Intercity trains (125mph maximum) and run on diesel fuel for the last section of the journey from Maidenhead to London.

The Department for Transport says the new trains will cut journey times, increase the number of seats and services, and be more comfortable.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, who was on the first service, says the new trains will be "transformational" for people from Bristol.

He said: "These are the smartest trains in the country, probably the best we have ever had in the country.

"This going to be a fantastic service, really regular trains and far more capacity."