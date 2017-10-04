From the section

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Andrew Groves was found after the flat fire in Lawrence Weston on Friday night

Two men have been charged with murder after the body of a man was found following a flat fire in Bristol.

The body of Andrew Groves, 41, was found at the flat in Oakhanger Drive, Lawrence Weston, on Friday night.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from multiple blows to the head.

Michael Dommett, 38, of Oakhanger Drive, and Russell Oakey, of High Street, Hanham, have been charged with murder and are due before Bristol Magistrates' Court later.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.