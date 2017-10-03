Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Andrew Groves was found after the flat fire in Lawrence Weston on Friday night

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body by firefighters in Bristol.

The body of "dedicated family man" Andrew Groves, 47, was found at a flat in Oakhanger Drive, Lawrence Weston, on Friday night.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple blows to the head.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder, also remains in police custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.