Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Andrew Groves was found after the flat fire in Lawrence Weston on Friday night

A man whose body was found following a blaze at a flat in Bristol has been named by police as Andrew Groves.

The 47-year-old from Avonmonth was discovered by emergency crews called out to the flat in Oakhanger Drive, Lawrence Weston, on Friday night.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple blows to the head, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A man in his 30s who was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Mr Groves' family has paid tribute to him, describing him as a "loving, caring, gentle and joyful man" who will "always be remembered".

'Devastating'

"He was a dedicated family man who will be sorely missed by family and friends," they said.

"A recognisable face within the local community, Andy spent his life living and working in the area, running his garage - Andy's Autos in Avonmouth.

"At this present difficult time we would ask everyone to respect our privacy while we begin to come to terms with our devastating loss."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.